Noida: Workers' protest over salary hike turns violent

A protest by workers over salary hikes in Noida 's Phase 2 turned violent on Monday. The demonstration saw vehicles and properties being vandalized, with stones being thrown. Police reportedly resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd. The situation was brought under control after heavy police deployment, ANI reported.

Protest demands Protest turned violent The demonstrations hampered traffic in Sector 62, causing considerable congestion and disturbing commuters. Employees blocked important roadways connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9, climbed onto dividers, and chanted slogans. The protesting workers have been demanding bonus payments, weekly offs, overtime pay and timely salaries. They also demanded the formation of a sexual harassment committee and a grievance cell.

Twitter Post Vehicles and properties vandalized #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

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Pre-protest meeting Meeting held to discuss workers issues The unrest came a day after the Noida District Magistrate held a crucial meeting at the Noida Authority, which was attended by senior officials, including Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary (labor) and Labour Commissioner. After the meeting, the Noida administration announced a series of measures to improve working conditions for factory workers. The new measures include mandatory weekly off days, double pay for overtime and work on weekly holidays, and annual bonuses before November 30.

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Companies Committee to address harassment complaints The administration also announced the formation of a committee headed by a woman to deal with complaints of harassment. Factories were instructed to ensure workers are treated with dignity and provided medical cover and safe working conditions. The protests had intensified in Phase 2 after the Haryana government raised minimum wages from ₹14,000 to ₹19,000. However, on Monday, a large number of employees of a company gathered in Phase 2, reiterating the demands.