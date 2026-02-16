World AI Summit in Delhi: What to expect

One of the world's leading events on artificial intelligence kicks off February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, bringing together global leaders and over 700 sessions all about the future of artificial intelligence.

Key events to look out for The summit starts with keynotes, policy talks, and expert roundtables.

Day two dives into how AI is shaping health, energy, education, agriculture, gender empowerment, and disabilities.

There's also a Research Symposium on Day three featuring leading academics, researchers and think tanks presenting research and policy insights.

Notable attendees and speakers Big names like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani are expected to participate.

PM Modi will officially open the event on February 19.