World Bank backs West Bengal's big health upgrade

What's changing—and what's still tough?

The new program brings digital tracking for issues like diabetes and blood pressure, plus support for survivors of gender violence.

The program's environmental and social assessments identify marginalized groups—including indigenous communities, persons with disabilities, and migrant workers—as vulnerable, and the program aims to reduce inequities.

Good news: infant mortality declined from 32 per 1,000 (2010-2012) to 19 per 1,000 (2018-2020), and fewer babies are being born overall.

But there are still big challenges—West Bengal has one of India's highest rates of teen pregnancies, which is linked to concerning levels of maternal deaths.