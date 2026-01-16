World Bank backs West Bengal's big health upgrade
The World Bank gave a boost to West Bengal's health system, with World Bank financing reported as between $283 million and $315 million.
The plan? Make healthcare more accessible and fair, especially for women and teens.
With most of the $2.5 billion total cost covered by the Government of West Bengal, this program aims to close gaps in care quality and reach people who've often been left out.
What's changing—and what's still tough?
The new program brings digital tracking for issues like diabetes and blood pressure, plus support for survivors of gender violence.
The program's environmental and social assessments identify marginalized groups—including indigenous communities, persons with disabilities, and migrant workers—as vulnerable, and the program aims to reduce inequities.
Good news: infant mortality declined from 32 per 1,000 (2010-2012) to 19 per 1,000 (2018-2020), and fewer babies are being born overall.
But there are still big challenges—West Bengal has one of India's highest rates of teen pregnancies, which is linked to concerning levels of maternal deaths.