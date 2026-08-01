World Bank: Heat threatens 1.2 million jobs in 4 Indian cities
India
Big news from the World Bank: climate change could mean about 1.2 million fewer jobs in four Indian cities by 2050.
Rising heat is making outdoor work tougher and less safe, putting a lot of people's livelihoods at risk, especially in places like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Delhi could lose over 400,000 jobs
Delhi alone could lose more than 400,000 jobs to extreme heat by 2050, with Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai not far behind.
The report also points out that this isn't just about jobs: heat waves might disrupt airports and daily life too.
On the bright side, investing early in things like cooling tech and heat warning systems could save money and protect people's futures.