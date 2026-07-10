World Health Organization warns Indians face cancer risk before 75
India
Here's a wake-up call: according to the latest World Health Organization report, nearly one in 10 Indians could get cancer before they hit 75, and about 7% might not survive it.
Cancer rates are climbing fast, making it a growing concern for our generation.
Breast cancer most common in India
Back in 2022, India recorded 1.41 million new cancer cases and 916,827 deaths.
The number of new cases could double by 2050 as our population grows and lifestyles change: think more tobacco use and less healthy habits.
Breast cancer is now the most common type here, but oral, cervical, lung, and esophageal cancers are also big worries.
Early detection is especially tough in rural areas, so better awareness and healthcare access are more important than ever.