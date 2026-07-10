World Health Organization warns Indians face cancer risk before 75

Breast cancer most common in India

Back in 2022, India recorded 1.41 million new cancer cases and 916,827 deaths.

The number of new cases could double by 2050 as our population grows and lifestyles change: think more tobacco use and less healthy habits.

Breast cancer is now the most common type here, but oral, cervical, lung, and esophageal cancers are also big worries.

Early detection is especially tough in rural areas, so better awareness and healthcare access are more important than ever.