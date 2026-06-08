World Meteorological Organization says El Nino will reshape global weather

India monsoon forecast at 90%

India's monsoon is expected to drop to just 90% of its usual rainfall, meaning cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru might get less rain than normal. This shift could hit agriculture and water supplies hard.

Globally, dry spells are likely in regions like the Greater Horn of Africa and northeastern Brazil.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said the global impacts of the developing El Nino are extending beyond the Pacific Ocean, urging everyone to stay prepared for changing weather patterns.