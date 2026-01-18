World's largest Shiva linga installed in Bihar temple
Reported on January 18, 2026 (source publication date), Bihar made headlines by installing the world's biggest Shiva Linga—33 feet tall and weighing a whopping 210 metric tons—at the under-construction Virat Ramayan Temple in East Champaran.
The linga's epic more-than-3,000-km journey from Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, ended with traditional rituals and a lot of excitement for what's set to become one of India's grandest temples.
Why is this such a big deal?
This Shiva Linga isn't just huge—it was carved from a single black granite block and features 1,008 smaller lingas carved into it for extra spiritual vibes.
The Virat Ramayan Temple itself is aiming to be a major landmark with 18 towers and 22 shrines when finished by 2030.
With plans to boost tourism circuits around Bihar, the project hopes to attract visitors from all over India (and encourage visitors from outside Bihar).