World's largest Shiva linga installed in Bihar temple

Why is this such a big deal?

This Shiva Linga isn't just huge—it was carved from a single black granite block and features 1,008 smaller lingas carved into it for extra spiritual vibes.

The Virat Ramayan Temple itself is aiming to be a major landmark with 18 towers and 22 shrines when finished by 2030.

With plans to boost tourism circuits around Bihar, the project hopes to attract visitors from all over India (and encourage visitors from outside Bihar).