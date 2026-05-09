Worli pipeline burst halts supply, repairs restore water Saturday

Mumbai residents protest, water restored

Fed up with the outage, residents in areas like Kamathipura and Dongri protested.

People spent about an hour queuing for water tankers with buckets and pots.

"This is the worst water crisis I have observed in our area since I moved here in 2010," said local Surekha Ankam about getting by on minimal tanker water.

Thankfully, supply finally resumed by Saturday afternoon, ending a stressful few days for everyone.