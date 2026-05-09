Worli pipeline burst halts supply, repairs restore water Saturday
India
A major water pipeline burst in Worli on Wednesday left large parts of South Mumbai, like Byculla, Grant Road, and Mumbai Central, without water for days.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started emergency repairs that lasted 44 hours, but even after fixing the pipe by Friday, many taps were still dry on Saturday.
Mumbai residents protest, water restored
Fed up with the outage, residents in areas like Kamathipura and Dongri protested.
People spent about an hour queuing for water tankers with buckets and pots.
"This is the worst water crisis I have observed in our area since I moved here in 2010," said local Surekha Ankam about getting by on minimal tanker water.
Thankfully, supply finally resumed by Saturday afternoon, ending a stressful few days for everyone.