Wrestler from Bas Khurd village in Hansi dies by suicide
India
An 18-year-old wrestler from Bas Khurd village in Hansi died by suicide around 5am on Thursday.
He had just returned home after training in Bhiwani and taking ₹48,000.
His uncle found him in the cattle shed around 5am.
Suicide note names 3 Bhiwani people
Police found a suicide note naming three people from Bhiwani and are looking into possible financial links.
A forensic team has collected evidence as the investigation continues.
The young athlete lived with his mother and elder brother, who works as a driver.