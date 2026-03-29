Wrong way crash in Bengaluru kills 2, driver found drunk
India
A tragic road accident in Bengaluru on Saturday night took the lives of Zubair Ahmed, 42, and Abdul Muneer Pasha, 16, who were hit while riding their two-wheeler.
The car, driven by Ayyappa, was reportedly speeding the wrong way on a one-way street near the Wakf Board office, and he was found to be drunk at the time.
Driver Ayyappa arrested, faces legal action
Police reached the scene soon after and confirmed through medical tests that Ayyappa was under the influence.
He has been arrested and faces legal action.