Wrong way crash in Bengaluru kills 2, driver found drunk India Mar 29, 2026

A tragic road accident in Bengaluru on Saturday night took the lives of Zubair Ahmed, 42, and Abdul Muneer Pasha, 16, who were hit while riding their two-wheeler.

The car, driven by Ayyappa, was reportedly speeding the wrong way on a one-way street near the Wakf Board office, and he was found to be drunk at the time.