Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin planning BRICS attendance in Delhi
India
Big news for global politics: China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend the BRICS summit in Delhi on September 12-13, 2026.
With India hosting, all eyes will be on how these major world leaders shape conversations around the future of emerging economies.
India coordinates with China and Russia
India has been busy getting ready: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just wrapped up talks in Beijing with top Chinese officials to smooth out details and boost cooperation.
On the Russian side, President Putin's attendance was earlier indicated, with Moscow voicing strong support for India leading the summit.
Recent meetings in Delhi show just how much coordination is happening behind closed doors to make this event a success.