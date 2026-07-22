Yadagirigutta temple tops Telangana with over ₹200cr annual revenue
The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta just hit over ₹200 crore in annual revenue for the third consecutive year, making it Telangana's top-earning temple.
Most of this money comes from darshan tickets, donations, Prasadam sales, and special Sevas.
On regular days, the temple brings in ₹25 to ₹50 lakh daily, but festival days can see earnings touch ₹1 crore.
Transport and upgrades boosted visitors
Since 2014, the temple's income has jumped from ₹61 crore to more than ₹243 crore in 2025-26, and visitor numbers have grown from 86 lakh to over 1 crore a year.
Credit goes to better transport like the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme (which made it easier for women to visit), upgraded facilities like shaded queue lines and free darshan, plus a new board focused on transparency and smooth operations.
All these changes have helped turn Yadagirigutta into a hotspot for both devotees and tourists.