Yadagirigutta temple tops Telangana with over ₹200cr annual revenue

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta just hit over ₹200 crore in annual revenue for the third consecutive year, making it Telangana's top-earning temple.

Most of this money comes from darshan tickets, donations, Prasadam sales, and special Sevas.

On regular days, the temple brings in ₹25 to ₹50 lakh daily, but festival days can see earnings touch ₹1 crore.