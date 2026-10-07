Yadav ordered to deposit 2cr in SC over check-bounce case
Actor Rajpal Yadav showed up at the Supreme Court over a long-running check-bounce case tied to a private loan.
He handed in a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore and promised to pay the full ₹2 crore soon.
The court has now directed him to deposit ₹2 crore by October 13, with the remaining ₹85 lakh to be paid by the buyer of his property, before it hears his appeal against a three-month jail sentence for missing payments.
Yadav's 5cr 'Ata pata laapata' loan
Yadav's financial woes started back in 2010 when he borrowed ₹5 crore to make his film Ata Pata Laapata, but several repayment checks bounced after the movie didn't do well.
He told the court that losses from the film made it tough for him to pay back.
The judges made it clear: if he doesn't pay up by October 13, he could face more jail time.