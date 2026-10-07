Yadav ordered to deposit 2cr in SC over check-bounce case

Actor Rajpal Yadav showed up at the Supreme Court over a long-running check-bounce case tied to a private loan.

He handed in a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore and promised to pay the full ₹2 crore soon.

The court has now directed him to deposit ₹2 crore by October 13, with the remaining ₹85 lakh to be paid by the buyer of his property, before it hears his appeal against a three-month jail sentence for missing payments.