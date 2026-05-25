Yamuna below safe levels, some Delhi areas face 25% cuts
Parts of Delhi is dealing with a 25% cut in water supply because the Yamuna River has dropped below safe levels.
This has hit major treatment plants that serve huge parts of the city, leaving areas like Patel Nagar, Dwarka, and Paschim Vihar struggling for water (especially tough during this heat wave).
Many residents are frustrated that there wasn't more warning from officials.
Delhi Jal Board reroutes Munak supply
To tackle the crisis, the Delhi Jal Board is rerouting water from the Carrier Lined Canal at Munak and asking Haryana to release more from its barrage.
They are also readying pumps and boats if things get worse.
But honestly, Delhi already runs short by about 250 million gallons a day even in normal times, so this situation is sparking fresh debates about whether the city's infrastructure can keep up with everyone's needs.