Yamuna below safe levels, some Delhi areas face 25% cuts

Delhi Jal Board reroutes Munak supply

To tackle the crisis, the Delhi Jal Board is rerouting water from the Carrier Lined Canal at Munak and asking Haryana to release more from its barrage.

They are also readying pumps and boats if things get worse.

But honestly, Delhi already runs short by about 250 million gallons a day even in normal times, so this situation is sparking fresh debates about whether the city's infrastructure can keep up with everyone's needs.