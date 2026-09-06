Yamuna crosses 205.59m danger mark in Delhi, heavy rain expected
The Yamuna in Delhi just crossed the danger mark at 205.59 meters, putting officials on alert, though it is not as intense as last year's massive floods.
Heavy rain is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Sept. 10-12, while fairly widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely over Uttarakhand from Sept. 6-12.
There is a real chance water levels could rise even more if extra water is released from the Hathnikund Barrage.
Experts urge better floodplain management, zoning
Delhi is especially flood-prone because of its geography and the Yamuna's natural floodplain, which acts as a natural buffer during floods.
Back in 2025, when water levels got even higher, key roads and power supplies were knocked out.
Experts are urging better floodplain management and zoning so families living near the river are not left scrambling every time water rises unexpectedly.