Yamuna crosses 205.59m danger mark in Delhi, heavy rain expected

The Yamuna in Delhi just crossed the danger mark at 205.59 meters, putting officials on alert, though it is not as intense as last year's massive floods.

Heavy rain is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Sept. 10-12, while fairly widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely over Uttarakhand from Sept. 6-12.

There is a real chance water levels could rise even more if extra water is released from the Hathnikund Barrage.