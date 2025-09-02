Next Article
Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, flood alert issued
The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark by Tuesday morning, hitting 205.75 meters at the Old Railway Bridge after heavy rain and a big water release from Haryana.
This has raised concerns for nearby communities.
Flooding in low-lying areas
Flooding has already started in low-lying spots like Mayur Vihar and Gandhi Nagar, leading to evacuation orders and over 50 rescues so far.
Traffic is being rerouted as a safety step, while disaster teams and relief camps are working round the clock to help people stay safe.