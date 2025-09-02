UP woman finds 'missing' husband on reel, with another wife 

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in Uttar Pradesh 's Hardoi district found out that her husband, who had been missing for seven years, was alive and well, married to another woman. The man, Jitendra Kumar alias Bablu, had faked his disappearance and married the other woman. The deception was finally exposed when his wife, Sheelu, came across an Instagram reel featuring Bablu with another woman. She then immediately reported the matter to the Kotwali Sandila police.

Background details Relationship soured over dowry demands Jitendra and Sheelu were married in 2017, but their relationship soured within a year over dowry demands. Sheelu was reportedly harassed for a gold chain and a ring and was thrown out of her marital home when the demands weren't met. Her family then lodged a complaint of dowry harassment against Jitendra. Amid the dowry harassment investigation, Jitendra mysteriously disappeared.

Disappearance mystery He went missing in 2018 His father filed a missing person report on April 20, 2018, but police efforts to trace him were fruitless. With no leads in the case, Jitendra's family accused even Sheelu and her relatives of foul play, alleging they killed him and disposed of his body. "His family had accused my family of killing their son, but the truth is that his family conspired against me. They played a game with me and are misleading me even today," she told NDTV.