Yamuna decline leaves Delhi short 80-90 million gallons, plants struggling

Delhi residents using borewells, canned water

People in neighborhoods like Daryaganj, Janakpuri, and Vishwas Park are stuck with dry taps or barely any pressure, turning to borewells and canned water just to get by.

Many have complained to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) about unreliable supply, and some in East Vinod Nagar say their water smells bad or is contaminated.

Frustration has grown as DJB hasn't kept residents updated on supply changes; protests have even kicked off as summer heat makes things worse.