Yamuna decline leaves Delhi short 80-90 million gallons, plants struggling
Delhi's dealing with a tough water shortage: Yamuna River levels have been well below normal for over two weeks, causing a daily gap of 80 to 90 million gallons.
Water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal are struggling, and even though Haryana is sending extra water, much of it doesn't actually reach the city because of transmission losses.
Delhi residents using borewells, canned water
People in neighborhoods like Daryaganj, Janakpuri, and Vishwas Park are stuck with dry taps or barely any pressure, turning to borewells and canned water just to get by.
Many have complained to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) about unreliable supply, and some in East Vinod Nagar say their water smells bad or is contaminated.
Frustration has grown as DJB hasn't kept residents updated on supply changes; protests have even kicked off as summer heat makes things worse.