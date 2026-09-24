Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9 after ignored warnings
A late-night bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida claimed nine lives on Wednesday night.
The Raj Kalpana Travels bus, headed from Delhi to Mahoba, caught fire after passengers noticed a burning smell: concerns that were sadly brushed off by the driver and conductor, who reportedly told them, "If you want to die, then die; we won't stop the bus."
Driver and conductor detained over negligence
The flames broke out around 11:30pm near the driver's seat while both the driver and conductor were allegedly smoking.
Some passengers managed to escape, but nine people died from burns and suffocation.
The fire also destroyed passengers' bags, luggage and mobile phones, including belongings kept in the luggage compartment and on the roof.
The complaint/FIR called it a case of "gross negligence" and have detained both the driver and conductor as investigations continue.