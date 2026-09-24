Yamuna Expressway bus fire kills 9 after ignored warnings

The flames broke out around 11:30pm near the driver's seat while both the driver and conductor were allegedly smoking.

Some passengers managed to escape, but nine people died from burns and suffocation.

The fire also destroyed passengers' bags, luggage and mobile phones, including belongings kept in the luggage compartment and on the roof.

The complaint/FIR called it a case of "gross negligence" and have detained both the driver and conductor as investigations continue.