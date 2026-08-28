Yamuna in Delhi at 202.52m, below 204.5m warning, people worry
India
The Yamuna River in Delhi hasn't hit its usual warning level this monsoon, was at 202.52 meters, well below the 204.5-meter mark that signals concern.
Officials say the water isn't expected to rise much anytime soon, which has people worried about the river's health and what it means for the city.
Experts cite Hathnikund diversions, patchy rain
Experts point to patchy rainfall and a lot of water being diverted upstream at Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage.
On August 27, most of the water was sent into canals instead of flowing into the Yamuna, so this year's big monsoon flush may have never really happened.
That means less groundwater recharge and fewer pollutants getting washed away, both not great news for local ecological health and aquatic life.