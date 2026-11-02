Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj wakes up to toxic white foam
India
The Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj woke up to thick layer of toxic white foam this Monday, a sight that frequently appears in winter in Delhi.
The main culprit? Untreated sewage and industrial chemicals dumped straight into the river, making pollution a stubborn problem for the city.
Experts call cleanup drives quick fixes
This frothy mess forms when detergents and other chemicals mix with cold water and get churned up near barrages.
Even though authorities use chemical treatments to clear things up, especially before festivals like Chhath Puja, the real issue is ongoing pollution.
The Delhi Jal Board has started cleanup drives, but experts say these are just quick fixes unless the source of waste dumping is actually stopped.