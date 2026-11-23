60% Yamuna cleaned, water now safe for drinking: Manjinder Sirsa
What's the story
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday announced that 60% of the Yamuna River has been cleaned and its water is now safe for drinking. He made this announcement at the launch of Uber's One Less Car report. Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Union government's support in this endeavor over the past two years.
Public appeal
Sirsa urges public to visit the river
Sirsa urged the public to visit the river and see its transformation for themselves.
He explained that work started at one end of the river and will continue to the other, which is why only 60% has been cleaned so far.
"Clean means so clean that even you can drink that water," he said, according to PTI, emphasizing how much progress has been made in cleaning up this important waterway.
Pollution control
Role of sewage treatment plants highlighted
Sirsa also highlighted the role of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in treating the city's sewage before it enters the river.
He said a clean river is impossible without treating this sewage.
The Supreme Court had earlier expressed concern over rising pollution levels in Yamuna despite huge sums being spent on cleaning efforts.
Legal intervention
Supreme Court's concerns over Yamuna cleaning efforts
The Supreme Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at key points along the river.
Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan stressed that stopping industrial pollutants and untreated sewage at their source is essential.
They said merely building more STPs isn't enough to clean up Yamuna, highlighting how civic administration issues along its banks reflect in poor river health.
Pollution sources
Sirsa on vehicular pollution, air quality
At the launch of Uber's report, Sirsa also spoke about vehicular pollution as a shared responsibility.
He noted that even electric vehicles contribute to dust pollution through their tires.
Deliveries from cloud kitchens also add to this problem due to the number of workers and vehicles involved.
On air quality, he stressed public participation in keeping it clean, saying, "Nothing is more important than health."
Air quality
No vehicle below BS-VI emission standard can enter Delhi
Sirsa pointed out that air quality has improved this year with more clean days in October and early November than in previous years.
He cited a New York Times article saying Delhi University's area had an AQI of 900 in 2012.
To curb vehicular pollution, he announced that no vehicle below the Bharat Stage-VI emission standard can enter Delhi from neighboring areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).