Yamunanagar 11-year-old delivers baby girl after normal delivery, both stable
India
An 11-year-old girl in Yamunanagar, Haryana, gave birth to a baby girl this week.
Thankfully, both are stable and doing okay after a normal delivery, according to hospital officials.
The chief medical officer shared that the young mother is still under observation and could be discharged from the hospital within two to three days.
Pharmaceutical company driver faces POCSO charges
The newborn will be cared for by the Child Welfare Committee, as agreed by the family.
The case came to light when the girl fell ill at school and was taken to a hospital, where doctors discovered she was seven months pregnant.
Police later arrested a pharmaceutical company driver who had been abusing her since late 2022.
He is now facing charges under the POCSO Act and related laws.