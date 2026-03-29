Yashaswini Gowda accuses Bengaluru police inspector of inappropriate messages
India
Yashaswini Gowda, known as the "Lady Don," has accused a Bengaluru police inspector of sending her inappropriate messages and calling her repeatedly.
She brought chat records to senior officials, showing the officer asking to be called "Paapu" and texting things like "I love you" and "you are very sexy."
Naresh says police ignored Gowda's proof
Gowda's lawyer, Naresh, criticized the police for not acting on her complaints.
He pointed out that even after sharing proof, like messages where the inspector called Gowda "dear" and "darling," the department hasn't responded yet.