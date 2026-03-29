Yashaswini Gowda accuses Bengaluru police inspector of inappropriate messages India Mar 29, 2026

Yashaswini Gowda, known as the "Lady Don," has accused a Bengaluru police inspector of sending her inappropriate messages and calling her repeatedly.

She brought chat records to senior officials, showing the officer asking to be called "Paapu" and texting things like "I love you" and "you are very sexy."