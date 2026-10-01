Yasin Malik indicted for hawala funding in Jammu and Kashmir
India
Yasin Malik and six others have been indicted by a special NIA court for allegedly using foreign funds to support separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The charges say money was moved through Hawala channels, with the court finding enough evidence to move forward.
Investigators allege misuse of ₹8.94 cr
Investigators claim Malik and his group misused ₹8.94 crore, including funds from the Pakistan High Commission and Saudi Arabia.
Some emails reportedly show Malik trying to get more foreign funding for unlawful activities.
Due to security concerns, the accused weren't brought to court; their next step is obtaining signatures on October 30.
The case is being handled under anti-money-laundering laws by special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts.