Yathindra Siddaramaiah: Kambala joins Mysuru Dasara October 18 and 19
This year's Mysuru Dasara is getting a fresh twist: Kambala, the coastal folk sport from coastal Karnataka, is joining the festivities on October 18 and 19.
Urban Development and Mysuru district in-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah says it's all about sharing local traditions with visitors from across India and beyond.
The event is noncommercial and aims to celebrate and preserve cultural heritage.
Mysuru Dasara staging 145m buffalo races
A 145-meter track will see around 150 to 160 top-performing buffalo pairs racing it out.
There's space for 8,000 spectators, plus a special counter and pass facility for foreign tourists.
Winners walk away with gold prizes, and everyone can dig into coastal snacks like pundi and neer dosa while enjoying live cultural performances.
It's a new way to experience Mysuru Dasara, and maybe discover your new favorite festival tradition!