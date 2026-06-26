Yearlong Election Commission sir deletes nearly 6cr names amid concern
India
The Election Commission's update of voter lists, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has been ongoing for one year, leading to nearly 60 million names being deleted across 13 states and Union territories since June 2025.
The idea was to remove names of people who have passed away or are no longer eligible, but some opposition parties say this move could leave genuine voters out.
Supreme Court rules sir constitutional
The Supreme Court ruled in March 2026 that SIR is constitutional and helps keep voter lists accurate.
Still, there have been reports, especially from Bihar and West Bengal, of people struggling to access welfare benefits after being removed.
The second phase alone cut over 50 million names, with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal seeing the highest deletions.