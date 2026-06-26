Yearlong Election Commission sir deletes nearly 6cr names amid concern India Jun 26, 2026

The Election Commission's update of voter lists, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has been ongoing for one year, leading to nearly 60 million names being deleted across 13 states and Union territories since June 2025.

The idea was to remove names of people who have passed away or are no longer eligible, but some opposition parties say this move could leave genuine voters out.