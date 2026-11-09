Yedshi village grocery fire in Dharashiv kills 6 family members
A late-night fire at a family-run grocery shop and home in Yedshi village, Dharashiv, took the lives of six family members, including two kids, while they were asleep.
The blaze broke out around 2:30am spreading quickly and trapping everyone inside.
One person was rescued from the building and is being treated at hospital.
Police: plastics, oil cans accelerated blaze
The victims were identified as Uttam Karande, his wife Chandrakala, their son Govind, daughter-in-law Jyoti, and granddaughters Gayatri and Siddhi.
Police say plastic goods and oil cans helped the fire spread fast; four died from asphyxiation, while two suffered severe burn injuries while trying to escape downstairs.
There are now questions about how prepared the local fire department was: the administration said it would investigate complaints about the firefighters being ill-equipped and not adequately trained.