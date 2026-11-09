YEIDA's Jewar Aerotropolis aims to transform Noida International Airport area
India
Jewar is getting a massive upgrade with the new Aerotropolis project, designed to turn the area around Noida International Airport into a buzzing economic hub.
The plan? Mix commercial spaces, tech hubs, logistics parks, hotels, and homes, all in one place.
It's part of YEIDA's vision to make Uttar Pradesh a hotspot for business and innovation.
Biotech and aero-services zones planned
This isn't just about fancy buildings; Jewar Aerotropolis aims to attract companies, create jobs, and boost local economies.
With dedicated zones for biotech and aero-services plus plenty of spots for chilling out or working out, it's meant to be sustainable and people-friendly.