Yellow alert in Delhi, orange in Rajasthan for hail, rain India Jan 31, 2026

Heads up: The IMD says parts of North India, including the Western Himalayan region, are in for a mix of rain, snow and thunderstorms from January 31 to February 3.

Hail is forecast in parts of Rajasthan; the IMD issued an orange alert on Saturday, January 31.

Places like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh will see the most action.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh should brace for peak weather on February 1—Delhi is under a yellow alert for activity during the weekend (January 31-February 1), and Rajasthan even has an orange alert for possible hailstorms.