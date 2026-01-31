Yellow alert in Delhi, orange in Rajasthan for hail, rain
Heads up: The IMD says parts of North India, including the Western Himalayan region, are in for a mix of rain, snow and thunderstorms from January 31 to February 3.
Hail is forecast in parts of Rajasthan; the IMD issued an orange alert on Saturday, January 31.
Places like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh will see the most action.
Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh should brace for peak weather on February 1—Delhi is under a yellow alert for activity during the weekend (January 31-February 1), and Rajasthan even has an orange alert for possible hailstorms.
Plan ahead; travel might get affected
This isn't just about wet roads—hail is possible in parts of Rajasthan.
Gusty winds (30-40km/h, gusting to 50km/h at isolated places) might mess with travel plans.
Dense fog could make driving risky across the region.
Plus: if you're in Delhi or nearby states, expect colder mornings as temperatures drop by a few degrees.
Stay safe and plan ahead!