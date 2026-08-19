Yellow skies over Delhi-NCR amid IMD yellow, orange alerts
Residents of Delhi-NCR witnessed strangely yellow skies on Wednesday evening during a light rain shower.
People took to social media, calling it "living on Venus" and noting that photos just didn't do it justice.
The IMD had already put out a "yellow" alert for Gurugram and an "orange" alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, forecasting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Delhi.
IMD red alert for Kerala coast
It's not just Delhi-NCR facing weird weather. Coastal areas like Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep are bracing for a swell surge and high-wave warning for the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The IMD even issued a red alert for the Kerala coast and isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is dealing with blocked roads and power cuts after torrential rains, with more heavy showers expected soon.