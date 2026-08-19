Yellow skies over Delhi-NCR amid IMD yellow, orange alerts

Residents of Delhi-NCR witnessed strangely yellow skies on Wednesday evening during a light rain shower.

People took to social media, calling it "living on Venus" and noting that photos just didn't do it justice.

The IMD had already put out a "yellow" alert for Gurugram and an "orange" alert for Noida and Ghaziabad, forecasting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Delhi.