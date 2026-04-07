Yogi Adityanath announces Greater Agra township to boost jobs

Greater Agra housing over 10,000 families

The project will cover nearly 450 hectares in Raipur and Rahankalan, with homes for over 10,000 families.

Backed by ₹5,142 crore and already RERA-approved, it'll feature multi-story flats, group housing, green spaces, and all the essentials like roads and sewerage.

Each sector will even be named after rivers like Ganga or Yamuna to celebrate local heritage.

Plus, there's a new airport terminal on the way, set to wrap up soon.