Yogi Adityanath announces new names for Bhadarsa and Khiloni-Suchitaganj

Adityanath calls renaming tribute to Bharat

Bharat Nagar's name pays tribute to Lord Ram's brother Bharat, who's celebrated for his unique role in Ayodhya's story.

Adityanath said, "It is difficult to find a brother like Bharat anywhere in the world."

The renaming also responds to local requests, especially for Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat, echoing recent changes like Allahabad becoming Prayagraj.

Development plans are in the works for these newly named areas.