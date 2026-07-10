Yogi Adityanath announces new names for Bhadarsa and Khiloni-Suchitaganj
India
Big update from Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced that Bhadarsa is now officially Bharat Nagar, and Khiloni-Suchitaganj Nagar Panchayat will be called Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat.
The news dropped during a public event in Bikapur on Friday.
Adityanath calls renaming tribute to Bharat
Bharat Nagar's name pays tribute to Lord Ram's brother Bharat, who's celebrated for his unique role in Ayodhya's story.
Adityanath said, "It is difficult to find a brother like Bharat anywhere in the world."
The renaming also responds to local requests, especially for Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat, echoing recent changes like Allahabad becoming Prayagraj.
Development plans are in the works for these newly named areas.