Yogi Adityanath announces ₹1,500cr LPG refill subsidy ahead of Holi
Just ahead of Holi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out a ₹1,500 crore subsidy to give free LPG refills to 1.86 crore families under the Ujjwala Yojana.
The announcement came at an event in Lucknow, where women beneficiaries received symbolic cheques.
Eligible families can pick up their LPG cylinders before or after Holi—this is one of two yearly refills, with the subsidy released and beneficiaries able to collect free filled LPG cylinders from authorized agencies.
More on the Ujjwala Yojana
This move isn't just about free gas—it's about making life easier for millions of households and especially empowering women.
Ujjwala Yojana provides LPG connections and refills, while the government separately promotes self-help groups and schemes like Lakhpati Didi and She-Mart to help women earn and grow.
Plus, the government says access is now fairer than before 2017—no more waiting on politicians for these benefits.
It's a step toward "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas"—progress for everyone.