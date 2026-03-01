Yogi Adityanath announces ₹1,500cr LPG refill subsidy ahead of Holi

More on the Ujjwala Yojana

This move isn't just about free gas—it's about making life easier for millions of households and especially empowering women.

Ujjwala Yojana provides LPG connections and refills, while the government separately promotes self-help groups and schemes like Lakhpati Didi and She-Mart to help women earn and grow.

Plus, the government says access is now fairer than before 2017—no more waiting on politicians for these benefits.

It's a step toward "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas"—progress for everyone.