Yogi Adityanath brings ₹2.5L crore investment proposals from Japan, Singapore

UP on global investment map

During the trip, Yogi participated in over 60 formal meetings and events and hosted roadshows in cities like Singapore, Tokyo, and Yamanashi, drawing nearly 500 investors.

A standout deal was a ₹3,000 crore agreement with real estate firm 1-OAK for new infrastructure projects.

He also pitched UP's growth potential to approximately 450-500 investors, industrialists and senior representatives of financial institutions from sectors such as green hydrogen, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centers, logistics, defense manufacturing, skill development and urban infrastructure, aiming to put UP on the global investment map.