Yogi Adityanath calls Ayodhya Ram Mandir symbol of cultural nationalism
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a powerful symbol of cultural nationalism and national pride.
He believes its construction marks a fresh chapter for India, restoring a civilizational identity that had been suppressed for centuries.
Adityanath also said the temple's completion after 500 years should inspire societies across the world facing cultural or historical suppression.
Adityanath credits BJP, criticizes Congress TMC
Adityanath credited the BJP for backing the Ram Mandir movement in 1986, saying it helped realize this vision of cultural unity.
He encouraged party workers to focus on grassroots efforts and put national interest first.
At the same time, he criticized opposition parties like Congress and TMC for corruption, praising BJP members as honest and respected by the public.