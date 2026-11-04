Yogi Adityanath cancels UP government leave for Diwali and Chhath
India
With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath coming up, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has canceled the leave of government officials and employees, with leave permitted only in exceptional circumstances.
The idea is to keep the state extra secure and peaceful during the celebrations, so leave will be permitted only in exceptional circumstances.
Adityanath seeks 24 hours UP security
Adityanath wants tighter security everywhere: think round-the-clock police in markets and at religious spots.
Social media will be watched closely to stop rumors before they can stir up trouble.
Firecrackers can only be sold at approved open spaces, and essential services like electricity and water are set to stay uninterrupted so everyone can celebrate safely.