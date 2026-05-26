Yogi Adityanath directs UP Energy Department to fix outages promptly
Facing protests over frequent power cuts and billing headaches, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told the Energy Department to keep the lights on across the state.
He is pushing for accountability at every level and warning officials not to slack off when it comes to fixing outages or handling complaints.
UP hits 30,339 MW peak
With electricity usage breaking records this summer (Uttar Pradesh hit a peak of 30,339 megawatts), Adityanath is calling for stronger transmission networks and faster response teams.
He stressed that "Ensuring uninterrupted and reliable power during the peak summer season remains the government's top priority," especially during heatwaves.
The government is also ramping up helpline support so people can get their issues sorted more quickly.