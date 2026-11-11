Yogi Adityanath ensures safety for Kartik Purnima and Tigri Mela
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making sure everything's set for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela and Tigri Mela, aka the Mini Kumbh of western Uttar Pradesh.
With 2.5 million to 3 million people expected between November 17 and 26, he's told officials to keep things safe and clean for everyone heading to the festival.
Adityanath bans single-use plastics and intoxicants
Adityanath has banned single-use plastics and intoxicants at the event, and is pushing for quick, thorough prep.
Police, NDRF, and SDRF teams will be on duty, plus there'll be temporary hospitals ready for any medical needs.
The ghats are getting extra attention too, think cleaner riverbanks and better crowd management.
There'll also be cultural programs run by the Tourism and Culture Department, and extra transport options to help everyone get around easily.