Yogi Adityanath ensures safety for Kartik Purnima and Tigri Mela

Adityanath has banned single-use plastics and intoxicants at the event, and is pushing for quick, thorough prep.

Police, NDRF, and SDRF teams will be on duty, plus there'll be temporary hospitals ready for any medical needs.

The ghats are getting extra attention too, think cleaner riverbanks and better crowd management.

There'll also be cultural programs run by the Tourism and Culture Department, and extra transport options to help everyone get around easily.