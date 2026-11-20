Yogi Adityanath finishes event, returns to Panchur after mother's death
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath traveled to his hometown Panchur in Uttarakhand on Friday to say goodbye to his mother, Savitri Devi, who passed away at 91 from age-related issues.
He was informed of her death while at an event in Gorakhpur but chose to finish the program before returning home, then canceled other official plans.
Savitri Devi's last rites in Haridwar
Adityanath reached Panchur after flying to Dehradun and taking a helicopter and a road trip. He spent some time with his mother's remains in Panchur before heading out.
The last rites are set for Saturday in Haridwar. Sharing a heartfelt message on X, he also remembered losing his father during the Covid pandemic time when he couldn't attend the funeral.
Leaders across parties, including PM Modi, shared their condolences for his loss.