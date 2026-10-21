Yogi Adityanath halts Gorakhpur Vijayadashami procession to let ambulance pass
India
During the Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his capacity as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, paused everything to let an ambulance pass through the crowd.
The traditional event was moving ahead from Gorakhnath Temple when the siren was heard, and Adityanath made sure there was no delay for the patient in need.
Online praise for Yogi Adityanath's decision
People online have been applauding Adityanath's quick decision, calling it a real moment of leadership and care.
The way everyone cooperated to prioritize someone's life over rituals stood out, making this year's festivities especially memorable for many.