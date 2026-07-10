Yogi Adityanath launches projects in Ayodhya and Basti, issues checks
India
Big day for Ayodhya and Basti: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off a bunch of new development projects across Bikapur, Harraiya, and Kaptanganj.
Along with laying foundations, he handed out checks and certificates to locals as part of state welfare schemes.
Yogi Adityanath stresses infrastructure and welfare
Adityanath emphasized that these efforts are about making sure everyone benefits, calling it "the beginning of a new phase of development and public welfare" for the region.
The focus is on boosting infrastructure and making welfare programs actually reach people where they live, so progress isn't just promised but delivered.