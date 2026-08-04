Yogi Adityanath: no sadhus implicated in Ram Mandir donation scam
India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the air on the Ram Mandir donation scam, saying no sadhu or saint has been found involved.
This comes after a Special Investigation Team found no evidence against any sadhu-saints.
So far, eight people have been arrested and the search for others linked to the missing funds is still on.
Adityanath: Samajwadi Party, Congress defame UP
Adityanath also called out Samajwadi Party and Congress for using the scam to defame Uttar Pradesh.
He said their actions were an insult to the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and accused SP of avoiding real debates in the Assembly.