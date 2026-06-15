Yogi Adityanath orders SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram temple 7-7.5cr
There's a buzz around the Ayodhya Ram Temple after claims surfaced that ₹7 to 7.5 crore in donations can't be accounted for.
Taking things seriously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into it, with a preliminary report expected within 7 days and a final report within 15 days.
Temple trust denies allegations, SBI audit
The temple trust isn't buying the allegations and says everything's above board.
Audits by both their team and SBI are ongoing, and they point out that donations are handled daily by a team including 11 bank employees.
Since opening in January 2024, the temple has seen massive donations: ₹11 crore came in just the first 11 days.
Akhilesh Yadav seeks judicial oversight
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is pushing for judicial oversight, calling it extremely sensitive for millions of devotees.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has called the claims baseless, with the trust saying they want transparency to clear up any doubts.