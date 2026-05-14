Yogi Adityanath tells UP ministers to use public transport weekly

Adityanath pushes eco friendly government practices

Adityanath also wants to halve official car fleets and encourages using metros, busses, e-rickshaws, or even bicycles, hoping ministers will set an example for everyone.

He is pushing for more eco-friendly practices in government too: hybrid meetings, less air conditioning in offices, switching to solar power and piped gas, and gifting local products at events.

The goal? Balance sustainability with economic growth while making "Under the current global circumstances, fuel conservation is not merely an economic necessity but also a national responsibility."