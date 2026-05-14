Yogi Adityanath tells UP ministers to use public transport weekly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told his ministers to use public transport at least once a week, following PM Modi's call to save fuel during global tensions.
The announcement came after he expanded his ministry on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
Adityanath pushes eco friendly government practices
Adityanath also wants to halve official car fleets and encourages using metros, busses, e-rickshaws, or even bicycles, hoping ministers will set an example for everyone.
He is pushing for more eco-friendly practices in government too: hybrid meetings, less air conditioning in offices, switching to solar power and piped gas, and gifting local products at events.
The goal? Balance sustainability with economic growth while making "Under the current global circumstances, fuel conservation is not merely an economic necessity but also a national responsibility."