Yogi Adityanath visits Tirumala's Lord Venkateswara temple amid chants
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a stop at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.
He was joined by local ministers and BJP leaders, while temple officials guided him through for darshan.
The atmosphere was lively, with devotees chanting "Jai Sri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as he arrived.
Adityanath learns Nitya Annadanam scheme
During his visit, Adityanath chatted with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials about how they manage huge crowds and look after visitors.
He also learned about their Nitya Annadanam scheme, which serves free meals to over 150,000 people every day.
Earlier that day, he attended the 25th anniversary celebration of Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam in neighboring Nellore district, an organization started by former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.