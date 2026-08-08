Yogi Adityanath welcomes Kanwariyas in Meerut, reviews Kanwar Yatra arrangements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Kanwariyas in Meerut by showering them with flower petals and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The pilgrimage, running from July 30 to August 28, brings together millions who carry sacred water from Haridwar for Jalabhishek at Shiva temples.

Before this, Adityanath took an aerial survey to make sure everything's set for the huge turnout.