Yogi Adityanath welcomes Kanwariyas in Meerut, reviews Kanwar Yatra arrangements
India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Kanwariyas in Meerut by showering them with flower petals and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
The pilgrimage, running from July 30 to August 28, brings together millions who carry sacred water from Haridwar for Jalabhishek at Shiva temples.
Before this, Adityanath took an aerial survey to make sure everything's set for the huge turnout.
Adityanath expects 40-45 million devotees
Adityanath shared that between 40 million and 45 million devotees are expected by Sawan Shivratri and promised strong safety measures and a welcoming vibe for everyone.
He highlighted how the yatra goes beyond caste or region, calling it a powerful example of unity and faith during Shravan, Lord Shiva's most beloved month.