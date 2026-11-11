Yogi Adityanath won't ban Diwali firecrackers, calls firecracker pollution temporary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he won't ban firecrackers for Diwali, even with pollution concerns on the rise.
Speaking at a Diwali event in Ayodhya, he called the pollution from firecrackers temporary and joined in the celebrations himself.
Yogi Adityanath rebukes critics over firecrackers
Adityanath pushed back against criticism, saying people focus on firecrackers but ignore bigger issues like corruption.
He emphasized that festival-related pollution shouldn't overshadow cultural traditions, a debate that's especially relevant as air quality often rises during the winter months across northern India.