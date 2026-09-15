Yogi government announces initiative to strengthen state legal infrastructure
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a slew of measures to strengthen the state's legal infrastructure and support its lawyers. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organized by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, he took a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government for its poor governance. He said that before his government took office in 2017, there was not only a lack of resources but also issues with governance, transparency, accountability, and law and order.
Police reforms
Police training capacity increased to 60,000 personnel
Adityanath also spoke about the police force's annual training capacity, which was only 3,000 personnel before 2017. The capacity has now been increased to 60,000.
He said his government has improved police infrastructure and training facilities across Uttar Pradesh.
The chief minister also spoke about the condition of the subordinate judiciary before 2017, when many courts were functioning from dilapidated or temporary buildings.
Welfare initiatives
Age limit for financial assistance to deceased advocates' families raised
In a bid to support practicing advocates in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath announced a cashless insurance scheme with coverage of up to ₹5 lakh.
He also said that financial assistance from the lawyers' welfare fund has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
The age limit for financial assistance to families of deceased advocates has been raised from 60 years to 70 years.
Digital initiatives
Tablets for state law officers
The government also plans to give tablets to 400 state law officers. This is aimed at helping them access information on government-related cases before the courts.
Adityanath said district courts and jails have been provided with high-speed internet and video conferencing facilities.
He stressed that "justice delayed is justice denied" and emphasized the importance of timely and impartial justice in maintaining public faith in democratic institutions.
Future-ready justice
Need for future-ready bar
Adityanath stressed the need for a future-ready Bar to lay a strong foundation for a future-ready justice system.
He said that emerging challenges like cybercrime, artificial intelligence, and data privacy require lawyers to be prepared.
The chief minister also announced government support for essential facilities in chambers built for over 10,000 lawyers as part of multi-level parking and chamber complex projects.