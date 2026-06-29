Adityanath's Ram temple theft probe rattles BJP, Sangh leadership: Report

Image impact

Donations scandal tarnishes RSS image

The donations scandal has tarnished the image of the RSS, which presents itself as a selfless organization dedicated to nation-building. Neither Rai nor Mishra is an ordinary Sangh functionary. Rai was one of the most recognizable faces of the Ram temple movement and is currently VHP's international vice-president. Mishra too has significant roots in the Sangh. He and his wife Usha played the roles of Pradhan Yajman, performing elaborate religious procedures before the consecration of the Ram idol by Modi.