Adityanath's Ram temple theft probe rattles BJP, Sangh leadership: Report
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's aggressive handling of the Ram temple theft case has reportedly caused unease within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the larger Sangh Parivar. Adityanath formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged theft of temple donations, declaring that "no one will be spared." This move is seen as an attempt to project himself as a no-nonsense Hindutva leader.
Unprecedented move
Adityanath's actions interpreted as threat to BJP, RSS leaders
However, insiders in the Sangh ecosystem say these actions have been interpreted as a sign that even influential BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries would not be spared, The Telegraph India reported. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at the center of the controversy, is dominated by RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders. Many of them are believed to have been personally approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Resignations
Trust officials resign under pressure
The impact of Adityanath's tough stance is already visible, with trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior trustee Anil Mishra resigning under pressure from the state government. Sources told The Telegraph India that both Rai and Mishra were initially reluctant to step down but relented after Adityanath publicly warned in Deoria that those guilty of "playing with the public's faith" would face "grave consequences."
Investigation update
Trust officials appointed arrested individuals
The SIT's preliminary report, submitted to Adityanath on June 23, revealed that Rai and Mishra appointed most of the eight people arrested. It also noted complaints about missing donations were ignored for months until the controversy turned political. Adityanath's firm stance may also be a reflection of his political ambitions. A senior BJP leader said, "He is not merely looking at a third term...but trying to position himself as Modi's natural political heir."
Political implications
Gorakhnath temple's historic contribution to temple
Adityanath's firm stance may also reflect a long-held bitterness of his exclusion from the temple trust. The Gorakhnath Math, which he presently leads, had been a key player in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement since 1949, when Ram idols were purportedly smuggled into the Babri Masjid. However, when the trust was founded in 2020, no Gorakhnath temple representatives were selected. "Despite the Gorakhnath temple's historic contribution, every important appointment to the trust was decided by the Centre," a Gorakhpur source said.
Image impact
Donations scandal tarnishes RSS image
The donations scandal has tarnished the image of the RSS, which presents itself as a selfless organization dedicated to nation-building. Neither Rai nor Mishra is an ordinary Sangh functionary. Rai was one of the most recognizable faces of the Ram temple movement and is currently VHP's international vice-president. Mishra too has significant roots in the Sangh. He and his wife Usha played the roles of Pradhan Yajman, performing elaborate religious procedures before the consecration of the Ram idol by Modi.